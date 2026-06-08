Backstage Details On Date Change For WWE Money In The Bank 2026

Earlier today, WWE officially announced that this year's Money in the Bank Premium Live Event (PLE) in New Orleans would be pushed forward from its original date of Sunday, September 6, to now, Saturday, October 10. Fightful Select provided more information than what was available at the time of the press release, including why the sudden change of date, and how long they were aware of this date change.

To begin, when speaking with sources close within WWE, Fightful stated that the move from "The Big Easy" hosting it in early September to October was due to a "scheduling matter with broadcast partners." Furthermore, city officials told the publication that they were things connected to the city that would drive up a lot of prices for attendees, as the original date of September 6, falls on Labor Day Weekend this year.

Regarding how long WWE knew of this change, it appears the move had been in the works for "well over a month," and known by several within the company. The venue for the show has not changed, as it will still take place at the Smoothie King Center. Tickets for this year's Money in the Bank event will be available to purchase starting Friday, July 10, at 10 AM ET, with exclusive pre-sales starting the day before on Thursday, July 9.