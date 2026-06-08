Eric Bischoff Says He 'Doesn't Care' About Brock Lesnar & Oba Femi WWE Rematch

After he seemed to retire following his loss to Oba Femi at WrestleMania 42, Brock Lesnar shockingly returned to WWE last month and defeated "The Ruler" in a rematch at Clash In Italy. Following the show, it's rumored that a third match between Lesnar and Femi is on the horizon, which is an idea that former WCW President Eric Bischoff has heavily criticized.

Speaking on "83 Weeks," Bischoff stated that he has no interest in a rubber match between Lesnar and Femi, explaining that the storyline between both competitors has been weak since "The Beast" returned and didn't truly retire at WrestleMania.

"A rubber match that I don't care about because none of it makes sense," he said. "There was no story. There was no setup. There was no why ... Brock got beat. He had tears in his eyes. I believed him. He took off his stuff. He left it in the ring. All of the things that are a signature goodbye and he came back. Why? I don't know. Doesn't matter. Oh, doesn't it? Well, then neither does the match that follows the lack of why. And therefore, neither will the rubber match if indeed there is one. Unless somewhere along the line somebody tells me why he took his s**t off and left it in the ring and then jump back into the ring without an explanation. There's got to be a reason why."