Eric Bischoff Says He 'Doesn't Care' About Brock Lesnar & Oba Femi WWE Rematch
After he seemed to retire following his loss to Oba Femi at WrestleMania 42, Brock Lesnar shockingly returned to WWE last month and defeated "The Ruler" in a rematch at Clash In Italy. Following the show, it's rumored that a third match between Lesnar and Femi is on the horizon, which is an idea that former WCW President Eric Bischoff has heavily criticized.
Speaking on "83 Weeks," Bischoff stated that he has no interest in a rubber match between Lesnar and Femi, explaining that the storyline between both competitors has been weak since "The Beast" returned and didn't truly retire at WrestleMania.
"A rubber match that I don't care about because none of it makes sense," he said. "There was no story. There was no setup. There was no why ... Brock got beat. He had tears in his eyes. I believed him. He took off his stuff. He left it in the ring. All of the things that are a signature goodbye and he came back. Why? I don't know. Doesn't matter. Oh, doesn't it? Well, then neither does the match that follows the lack of why. And therefore, neither will the rubber match if indeed there is one. Unless somewhere along the line somebody tells me why he took his s**t off and left it in the ring and then jump back into the ring without an explanation. There's got to be a reason why."
Eric Bischoff would rather have Oba Femi face Brock Lesnar over GUNTHER
Before Lesnar engaged in a feud with Femi, many believed that "The Conquerer's" final opponent would be GUNTHER, who has retired John Cena, AJ Styles, and Goldberg within the last year, earning himself the moniker, the "Career Killer." However, despite Bischoff not being keen on the idea of Lesnar and Femi locking up again, he claimed that he would take a rubber match between both men over "The Ring General" stepping inside the squared circle with the former UFC star.
"I would much rather see a great story between Oba and Brock than GUNTHER and Brock. I'm sorry. I'm not buying GUNTHER and Brock. I'm not buying it. There's just certain things physically, visually that I cannot suspend my disbelief long enough to believe in it. And Brock and GUNTHER, no disrespect to GUNTHER, I think he's been great in a lot of ways ... but I don't think he's a great opponent for Brock. Not for that type of match. Oba, I believe," he stated. "You couldn't get my attention with GUNTHER and Brock at all."
This upcoming August, SummerSlam is expected to be the destination for Lesnar's official final match, as the event will be held in the 48-year-old's hometown of Minneapolis, Minnesota at the U.S. Bank Stadium.
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "83 Weeks" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.