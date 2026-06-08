Raj Dhesi (FKA Jinder Mahal) Reveals What It Would Take For Him To Return To WWE

It's been over two years now since Raj Dhesi, aka former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal, last stepped foot in a WWE ring before receiving his second release. But at least one person wants to know if a third WWE run could be in the cards. Appearing on "Busted Open Radio" last Friday, Dhesi was asked by host Dave LaGreca regarding what it would take for him to return to WWE. The semi-retired wrestler laid out a few scenarios that would make sense, although he noted he was fine if another run never materialized.

"So for me to become a full-time wrestler [again], things would have to make sense," Dhesi said. "There would have to be a long-term story, what's my position. Obviously money is an issue too, right? Because I wouldn't come in for a small contract, just for the reason because that means they don't value me, they don't view me as a top superstar, and it's only a matter of time, maybe a year or two or not even, and I get released again. I get released for the third time.

"Honestly, I'm content with everything. I've been very fortunate. This last run, I was very diligent with my investing and learning about money and other opportunities, and where to park money. So now, I just wrestle a couple of times a year."

Dhesi did note that he was still only 39 years old, and while a comeback at that age years ago would've been frowned upon, these days it would be normal. That, according to Dhesi, is a part of the wrestling industry that's greatly improved.

"When I started, that was old. If you were approaching 40, or you were past 40, it was old. And at that time, they were only signing wrestlers that were under 25. At that time it was under 25, 6'4, 220 lbs. It was, like, the prototypical look of a pro wrestler. But things have completely changed, and I'm actually glad to see it."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription