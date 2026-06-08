One of the men whose been credited for breaking the 27-year hex on the New York Knicks, WWE's Danhausen, is expected to be a guest in attendance at tonight's Game Three in the NBA Finals, at the "World's Most Famous Arena" Madison Square Garden, according to today's report by PWInsider. The Knicks are currently 2-0 in the series against the San Antonio Spurs.

Though his curses have worked in the ring on "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio, Kit Wilson, online streamer/ influencer IShowSpeed, Grayson Waller, The New Day (prior to their departure), and The Miz, he never thought his abilities would ever backfire, let alone help propel an underdog team in another professional sports realm. Unbeknownst to him, his cursing abilities created a turnaround for the New York team, as they secured their position in this year's Finals after winning the Eastern Conference Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers, 130-93. Even though many attribute this broken spell toward players Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, it was "ESPN's SportsCenter" who gave the "Very Nice, Very Evil" star credit for concocting this improbable to probable moment.

After he leaves courtside tonight, Danhausen will return to his lab-hausen in the WWE. The mad genius is currently working on another top secret project. His last televised match was at Backlash, where he and Minihausen came out victorious against Wilson and The Miz earlier last month.

Tipoff for game three will begin tonight at 8:30 PM ET.