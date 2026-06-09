Matt Hardy Identifies Wrestler Whom He Believes Is 'Carrying' AEW

TNA Wrestling's Matt Hardy has said that rumors surrounding AEW World Champion MJF's injury could be a blow to the promotion if he is out for a long period of time.

Recent reports revealed that MJF suffered an injury during his match with Rush on "AEW Dynamite," with him reportedly hyperextending his knee. Hardy addressed the injury news on "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast and said that it could be a setback to AEW as MJF is a key player in the promotion.

"For MJF's sake and for AEW's sake, I hope it is not a severe injury because MJF is the heart and soul. He is carrying AEW right now. I think he is the greatest representative of AEW. As a heel, he is the force that is driving goodwill and interest in AEW currently," he began. "I think he is doing such a phenomenal, amazing job because it takes a person who really knows how to be a heel, who lets go of the consequences of being viewed as an as**ole or whatever else, and he is great at all that. So, I hope he's not hurt because if he is out for a sustained, longer period of time, then I think that would be detrimental to all of AEW's momentum that they've built recently."

Following the injury, MJF pulled out of wrestling at an indie show, but he is expected to feature in AEW as the promotion heads towards its next big event, AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. The co-branded event will be held on June 28, and reports suggest that MJF's storyline heading into the show remains intact. It has yet to be revealed who MJF will face at the event, which will be held at the SAP Center in San Jose.