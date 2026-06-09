Eric Bischoff Is 'Over' Cody Rhodes As A Babyface Champion In WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff believes it's time for Cody Rhodes to turn heel.

Many have called for Rhodes to turn heel, but the Undisputed WWE Champion does not seem too keen on the idea, as he likely wants to fill the void left by John Cena. However, Bischoff, who discussed a potential Rhodes heel turn on his "83 Weeks" podcast, believes it would be the right move for the WWE star's future.

"I hate saying this because I really have so much respect for Cody and affection for the entire family, not just Cody. I'm over Cody as a babyface champion. It's not that I don't like it. It's just that I've kind of had my fill of it. There's just not a lot of desire for me to see what the next iteration of Cody as a babyface is going to bring because we've been seeing it a lot for the last couple years," he said.

Bischoff, who seemingly rates Rhodes' acting skills, believes that "The American Nightmare" will be able to use that a lot more if he were a heel. He reiterated how he's seen enough of Rhodes as a good guy.

"I personally think that, for me — doesn't mean I'm right for everybody else — I would get that belt off of him somehow, some way, and that would begin his journey into heeldom because I think there's a lot of story and a lot of great work there. Cody's acting and performing ability — because he's an actor, he is an actor — could bring that heel character to life in a way that not too many people could because not very many people have his acting ability. I mean, he's really good, and I want to see that. That gets me excited. Babyface Cody? Sorry. Been there, done that, a lot," added the former WCW executive.

Bischoff thinks WWE should have pulled the trigger on a Rhodes heel turn at Clash in Italy, arguing that such a drastic change would have helped business.