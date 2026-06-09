WWE Star Danhausen Documents Trip To NBA Finals As Knicks Drop Game 3 To Spurs

As the New York Knicks have made their way to the NBA Finals, WWE star Danhausen has become a symbol of their good fortune, thanks to him uncursing both the Knicks and ESPN personality/Knicks fan Stephen A. Smith weeks ago. That notoriety has gotten Danhausen into Madison Square Garden for Knicks games, including Game 3 of the NBA Finals last night, a journey which Danhausen, and his friends at Fanatics and ESPN, documented on Instagram.

In the first post, by Fanatics, Danhausen merch was seen outside of Madison Square Garden, with several fans being given a Danhausen mask equipped with a Knicks hat before posing for a photo. The second post by NBA on ESPN showed Danhausen's appearance during "Hoop Streams," where he chatted it up with former Knicks players Jeremy Linn and Iman Shumpert. The final two posts came directly from Danhausen, showing he had met with Knicks fans Ben Stiller and rapper Cardi B, who performed prior to the game.

Overall, it would seem like a great night for the very nice, very evil WWE star, with one exception; the Knicks lost, falling to the San Antonio Spurs 115-111, thanks to a 32 point game by Spurs star Victor Wembanyama. The loss not only reduced the Knicks series lead from 2-0 to 2-1, but was also the first loss the team had suffered since April 23, when they dropped Game 3 of their first round series against the Atlanta Hawks. Shortly after the game, Danhausen took to X in an humorous attempt to absolve himself over any potential blame Knicks fans could lay on him following the defeat.