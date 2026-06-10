Kay Lee Ray (Fka WWE's Alba Fyre) Comments On Working With Isla Dawn, Secret Hervice

Former WWE star Alba Fyre, aka Kay Lee Ray, has discussed her switch to being a tag team wrestler in WWE, and whether she was keen to do it.

Ray, after joining WWE, worked as a singles star, becoming the NXT UK Women's Champion, before feuding with Isla Dawn and later teaming with her. In an interview with the "Daily Star," Ray detailed how she enjoyed being a tag team star, as well as alongside Chelsea Green and Piper Niven in the Secret Hervice faction.

"I'd been singles for a long time, so it was good to get into like some tag team stuff with Isla. Like, we had a good feud as well. I think we work really well together. Enjoyed the feud we had together, and then that came into the tag team stuff. And again, it's just another character for me. I'm always going to try and do that to my best ability. Same with the Secret Hervice stuff. Like, it wouldn't have been my go-to, but I had a lot of fun doing that," she said.

Ray exited WWE earlier this year after her deal with the promotion expired. She commended her former stablemate Piper Niven for standing by her after her time with WWE came to an end, despite the serious neck injuries she is dealing with.

"My husband and Piper [supported me after my WWE exit]. She's doing great. And for someone that's been through what she's been through, for her to actually be there still for me is incredible," added Ray.

Since her WWE exit, Ray has competed in the UK for Pro Wrestling EVE, defeating Molly Spartan in her first match back in the ring.