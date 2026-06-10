Matt Hardy Explains How He'd Book WWE Star Chad Gable Following AAA Match

Matt Hardy is optimistic about the future of Chad Gable in WWE and has outlined what he would do with him following the success of the El Grande Americano storyline.

Hardy began by stating that he has always been a fan of Gable and is proud to see his success. He thinks WWE should allow him to continue this momentum, as he has built a lot of equity since portraying the El Grande Americano character.

"If I was WWE, I would find a way, I would map out some sort of plan that you're going to utilize this guy in a way that's going to put him in a position to succeed," he said on "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast. "I would definitely start with making him Intercontinental Champion, no doubt. I would start him in the middle of the pack. I would let him continue to build up momentum. I would try to get him as over as you could possibly get him and see how greatly this momentum is being carried, because I feel like this match was watched by a ton of people."

Gable, who has yet to win a singles title on the WWE main roster, previously had a chance to win the Intercontinental Championship during his feud with GUNTHER. But, with greater momentum and fan backing, Hardy believes that WWE should put the strap on him and then move him up the card.

"It would start with him with an Intercontinental title run, and then I would try and push him up into that top stratosphere of that world title scene and see if his momentum continues, if he can deliver, if he can live up to it. I would give him a test because he proved himself in this, and he made people believers," Hardy stated.

The veteran star thinks that Gable emerged as the winner from his feud with the other El Grande Americano, despite losing the match in AAA.