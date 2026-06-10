Former WWE Producer Road Dogg Explains What He Wants Out Of Next Wrestling Job

Brian "Road Dogg" James has discussed his WWE exit and what he intends to do in the business in the future.

The veteran star recently spoke on "Busted Open," discussing how he felt like he wasn't contributing enough when part of WWE, but still enjoys wrestling and wants to be involved in it.

"I'm kind of calling my own shots now. I kind of want to do something, somewhere where — I still love wrestling, and I want to do wrestling, and I want to do it for somebody that wants it and needs it. And I feel like the WWE didn't want it or need it anymore," he said. "And I was complacent. I felt like I wasn't earning — I was getting a check, but I felt like I wasn't earning it, and I wasn't having any fun either."

The WWE Hall of Famer revealed that he was in WWE longer than he intended to, due to the fear of being unemployed. James is eager to get back in the business and discussed the kind of role that he is interested in.

"I think there's a lot of smaller companies out there that would love to have me, and maybe not the same dollar figure, but I could help them and help their talent too. I am good at television wrestling. I'm not Bryan Danielson and I'm not The Rock, but what I can do is put on a great television show with wrestling involved in it and make it pretty," he stated. "I'm going to help somebody before this year is up. I'm going to help somebody that's smaller and that not only needs the help, but wants the help, wants to learn."

He cited OVW as an example of a smaller promotion doing good work that could benefit from having someone like him help it improve. The tag team legend believes it is now time for him to give back to the business, arguing that not everything needs to be about money, particularly at his age.