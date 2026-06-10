Mercedes Mone Reflects On AEW Dynamite Return, Comeback Outfit & Collision Appearance

Former TBS Champion Mercedes Mone made her triumphant return to AEW programming last week, when she was revealed as the wild card entrant into the 2026 Women's Owen Hart Foundation tournament on "AEW Dynamite." After a victory over Alex Windsor on the show, she also appeared on "AEW Collision" to take out both CMLL World Women's Champion Persephone, as well as her next opponent in the tournament, Hazuki.

Mone took to her newsletter, "Mone Mag," to enlighten her fans about everything regarding her return, from how she spent her time off, to her outfit. Mone started by saying she hadn't had a break that long, over six months, that wasn't due to injury, and she was simply just on vacation and enjoying her life. While she wrote that she missed wrestling and AEW, she called fans "impatient."

"Y'all are the type of people who look up the ending of a movie before finishing it," Mone wrote. "You love not being surprised. You love not being present and fully in the moment because you're so caught up in the fantasy. But now the wait is over."

She described being kept secret throughout the day, as she was brought into the arena with a blanket thrown over her head, something not uncommon in the wrestling industry to hide a returning talent. Mone said she was ready and felt good, as she had been training at House of Glory alongside Amazing Red to prepare for her return.

Mone wrote that her return outfit was inspired by her love of anime, and she once again channeled "Sailor Moon." The "CEO" said she was inspired by Sailor Pluto, who is the guardian of time in the anime. She said that the Sailor Scout appears just when she seems to be needed, which she deemed fitting for her return to AEW.