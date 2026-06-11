Former WWE Star Chavo Guerrero Says 'Never Say Never' About Wrestling Again

Former WWE star Chavo Guerrero has opened up about a potential return to the ring, as well as the possibility of facing Rey Mysterio.

Guerrero, who hasn't featured in WWE since 2011, continues to wrestle on the indie circuit and even wrestled in TNA last year, when it took place in his hometown of El Paso. The veteran star stated on "Gabby AF" that he would be open to wrestling in WWE or AAA, claiming that Guerreros never truly walk away from wrestling.

"You know what? Guerreros never retire. We never really stop wrestling. We always keep it going. It's just who we are. It's just in our DNA. So, my last kind of big match was that TNA show, I don't know if you saw that one in El Paso. That was awesome. It was great. I felt really good in the ring. I was in the ring with some really great guys and, you know, my hometown of El Paso. I really, really liked it. You never know. I never say never because it's just a phone call. You think, 'I'm never going to do this again,' and all of a sudden you get a call and go, 'Well, I guess I'm doing it again,'" he said.

When asked if he would be interested in facing WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio if he were to have a retirement tour similar to that of John Cena, Chavo jumped at the opportunity. He added that he and Mysterio know each other so well that they would need very little time to prepare for a match against each other.

"Rey and I, I know Rey so well. He knows me so well. Right now, tomorrow — give me five days to get into cardio shape, and we'd tear the place down. That's just how well we know each other. We've done it everywhere," said Guerrero.

Chavo is currently involved with WWE through its sister promotion, AAA, where he works behind the scenes.