Nikki Bella Won't Commit To In-Ring Retirement After Current WWE Contract Expires

Nikki Bella believes that she could continue to wrestle in WWE past her current contract.

The experienced star returned to WWE last year, and she recently revealed that both she and her sister, Brie Bella, are under contract until 2028. Bella told "Casino Guru" that she could sign another wrestling deal once her current contract expires, stating that she will decide after assessing her condition.

"Never say never [on continuing past her current contract]. Honestly, it's all going to depend on my body, how I feel, I look in the ring compared to others. I'm the most aware person ever, and I don't ever want to take spots from people. I am there to elevate, bring equity, and if I feel like I can't hang, guess what? I'm not going to go hang. I'm not going to go pretend I can. We'll see how I am at that point in life," she said.

The Hall of Famer said that she hopes to have a future in WWE following her in-ring retirement. She also opened the door to becoming an on-screen General Manager and wants to emulate Stephanie McMahon, while also supporting the other women stars in any way she can.

"If I feel like the body is like, 'Okay, we're good, but suit me up and let me run the show,' I'd do that," Bella added. "Or if there was some other position in the way of helping the women, I would do that as well. But I just think we'll have to wait till we get there."

Bella, who is currently out of action due to injury, recently said that she would love to be the General Manager of "WWE Raw," a role currently occupied by Adam Pearce.