AEW's Jeff Jarrett Comments On WWE Shareholder Lawsuit Not Going To Trial

The WWE Shareholders trial that was supposed to begin this week was canceled on Sunday as the parties reached a settlement that still needs to be approved by the court. The trial was only scheduled to last a week and Vince McMahon along with several TKO executives would have testified.

On a recent episode of "My World" Jeff Jarrett weighed in on the lawsuit cancellation. "Someone is going to write a big, fat check and lawyers are going to walk away with a lot of money and TKO is going to keep marching on down the road, making a little bit more money and a little bit more money." He thinks it will "be a non-issue until the earnings come out" and "it will be a 24 hour news cycle" when it does.

Details of the settlement are unknown, but it has been speculated that the amount will not be enough to harm TKO financially. It is also unclear if WWE's insurance will cover the payments of several employees including Nick Khan and Paul Levesque's part of the settlement.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit My World with Jeff Jarrett and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.