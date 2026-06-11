WWE Performance Center Coach Terry Taylor Set To Undergo Surgery

One of the many benefits of the WWE Performance Center is that there's a near army of coaches and trainers there to help young talent grow. That makes it a positive when one of those coaches is potentially forced to miss time, which will be the case shortly. PWInsider reports that one of the top WWE PC coaches, Terry Taylor, will be undergoing knee surgery in the next couple of weeks.

As a result of the surgery, Taylor will be forced to pull out of The Gathering convention, being held in North Carolina this July. While it is not stated that Taylor will be forced to miss time, the knee surgery, and the fact that Taylor is pulling out of the convention, suggests that he will be absent from the WWE PC for at least a little bit.

Though he may be an unknown for newer wrestling fans, Taylor was a notable wrestling figure during both the 80s and the Monday Night Wars. Initially gaining fame for stints in Mid-South Wrestling and Jim Crockett Promotions, Taylor later achieved infamy when he joined WWE in the late 80s and later adopted the gimmick of the Red Rooster. Taylor would struggle under the gimmick, and many later attributed it to Taylor not gaining more fame as a wrestler.

While he continued to wrestle throughout the 90s, Taylor's main contribution to wrestling came offscreen, when he became a producer and part of the WCW booking committee in the mid-90s, and was heavily involved with the creative surrounding the nWo storyline. After jumping back and forth between WCW and WWE in the late 90s/early 00s, he would settle in at TNA, working there from 2003 to 2011, before later rejoining WWE for his current stint in 2012.