Accuser In WWE Star Ludwig Kaiser's Battery Case Retains Injury Attorney

Ahead of the pre-trial conference set for WWE's Ludwig Kaiser's (real name Marcel Barthel) battery case on Thursday, July 16, the alleged victim of this incident has lawyered up.

The Wrestling Observer reports that a Notice of Appearance was filed on Thursday, with attorney Darrin Chambers entering in as counsel for the victim. Chambers is known as a skilled trial attorney, who specializes in cases that deal with civil litigation and personal injury. As part of the NeJame Law Firm in Orlando, Florida, Chambers is a United States Navy veteran, who the firm says is, "recognized for his discipline, preparation, and commitment to taking cases to trial when it matters most."

With the victim obtaining Chambers as his counsel, it could indicate that he is seeking financial compensation from Barthel, and possibly considering the idea of filing a civil lawsuit. The prosecution and defense will meet and discuss whether the case will go to trial, or if a plea agreement can be made next month.

On April 24 of this year, Barthel was arrested and charged for first degree misdemeanor battery regarding a physical altercation that occurred between himself and the victim. In an Orlando apartment complex where both Kaiser and the victim reside, the incident began in an elevator after the alleged victim asked Kaiser to "please have some manners" while displaying public affection towards his girlfriend, Andrea Bazarte. Once they were out of the elevator, the victim alleges that Barthel physically attacked him, leaving a visibly large scratch and redness on the victim's head. Barthel was eventually released on a $1000 bond that Imperium ally and real-life friend, GUNTHER, paid for. The former Men's Speed and two-time NXT Tag Team Champion has plead not guilty toward these charges.

Still allowed to travel after the incident, Barthel is coming off of an emotionally charged rivalry in AAA, where he both prevailed against Chad Gable (Original El Grande Americano) and acquired the right to be called the one and only El Grande Americano, in their mask versus mask contest at Noche de Los Grandes last month. Barthel has still not commented on the case at this time.