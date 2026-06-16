WWE's Sol Ruca Reveals Dream Opponents For WrestleMania Main Event

As an official member of WWE's main roster, Sol Ruca now has a chance to compete on the company's grandest stage, WrestleMania. With that in mind, she's wasted little time to pinpoint the dream matches she's keen on seeing materialize in future main events.

"I'm definitely going to say Lita. I would love a match with Lita," Ruca told "No-Contest Wrestling." "Definitely, Michelle McCool. She's just a huge inspiration to me as well. Can I do a specific match that's already happened that I would go back in time? I would love to go back in time and be in that triple threat with Rhea [Ripley], IYO [SKY], and Bianca [Belair]. Make it a four-way. I feel like I want to have a sick ladder match, but I can't think of everyone that I want to be in it. I just want it to be a crazy sort of ladder match with all the people that I just mentioned."

The critically-acclaimed triple threat between IYO SKY, Rhea Ripley, and Bianca Belair took place at WWE WrestleMania 41, with SKY successfully defending the WWE Women's World Championship after landing an Over the Moonsault and pinning Belair. WWE Hall of Famers Michelle McCool and Lita, meanwhile, remain inactive, though open to returning to in-ring competition.

McCool last competed as an entrant in the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble. Shortly after, Lita stepped back into the ring herself and captured the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships alongside Becky Lynch, whom Ruca recently unseated as WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion at Clash In Italy.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "No-Contest Wrestling" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.