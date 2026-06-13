TNA's Nic Nemeth Would Have Loved A Different Result In This AEW Dynamite Match

This past Wednesday, Jon Moxley got to embrace his Cincinnati, Ohio, hometown crowd at "AEW Dynamite: Summer Blockbuster" and retain his AEW Continental Championship against Shane Taylor. However, Moxley and his Death Riders felt the rumble from Taylor and his crew after, when the vengeful yet effervescent group laid out Moxley and his tough as nails group. "Busted Open" co-host and TNA star Nic Nemeth is all about capturing a story. That said, he thought the call would've been better had Taylor won the contest and the championship, creating a turn for the Death Riders to go from the dominantly prevalent bad guys to more wholesome underdogs.

"I don't think it would hurt Jon Moxley to do what he usually does, have a slugfest bar fight, and get beat by Shane Taylor Promotions. Like, d**n!" the former TNA World Champion said on "Busted Open Radio." "Wow...that's not just the rub; that's really making someone [think] like, 'You know what? Maybe these guys are a force to be reckoned with.' I think it really matters. Now, you either go, oh, they took the loss and that's what made them extra angry, so they jump, these heels, jump these half babyfaces, half heels...But it really would be something big, even if it's a roll-up. Really, I think it doesn't affect Moxley. He probably doesn't give a d**n. He probably wants to put everybody over and help the d**n company, too."

Agreeing with what Nemeth said, Dave LaGreca, the main host of "Busted Open," mentioned that Taylor is part of the reason why he tunes in on Wednesday nights. He finds him to be a very talented star, who has a lot to prove. Both of them agree, if there's anyone who could put "The Purveyor of Violence" in his place, it's Taylor. Moxley won the 2025 Continental Classic Tournament and became the new continental champion against Kazuchika Okada at Worlds End. Okada remains the former longest reigning champion to that title at 647 days.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.