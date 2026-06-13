Bully Ray Is 'Past The Point' Of Trying To Understand Creative Direction Of AEW Group

Since their hostile takeover in September 2024, The Death Riders in AEW have been the physical embodiment of the phrase, "bad never looked so good." Never one to brag about their merits, they've let their in-ring skills prove how cerebral they are. Now, it seems the group might be turning over a new leaf by possibly becoming a babyface faction. Hall of Famer Bully Ray, who has had a lot to say about the stable for some time now, remains conflicted on where they're headed, which he discussed on a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio."

"I'm passed the point of caring, giving a flying rat's a**, or wanting to understand," the former multi-time tag team champion brazenly said. "Every week, it's something different. I want you to emotionally connect with me; not toy with my emotions as opposed to am I supposed to like these guys or not. Pick a direction and stick with it. They're just not doing it."

The sudden change of character comes after Jon Moxley, the leader of the Death Riders, retained his AEW Continental Championship against Shane Taylor, another commander who proudly wears the badge of honor at being a heel with his self-named stable. After their match this past Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite: Summer Blockbuster," Taylor and his team relentlessly attacked the Death Riders until they were the only group left standing. In contrast to Ray, TNA star Nic Nemeth also reviewed this match recently on "Busted Open," and argued that there's vested interest in STP versus the Death Riders, which could act as the catalyst towards Moxley and his faction potentially turning into babyfaces.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.