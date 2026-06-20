R-Truth Opens Up About 'Overwhelming' Response To WWE Release

R-Truth has discussed his return to WWE following his departure from the company and the emotional impact of the fans' support.

WWE chose not to renew Truth's contract last year, a decision that seemingly backfired against the TKO-owned promotion as fans clamored for his return on social media and at arenas. In an interview with "WittyWhittier," the veteran star spoke about how deeply moved he was by the outpouring of support from fans.

"It was just so overwhelming, man. It was like, I've never felt love like that before in my life. I'm 54 years old, man. And I always sum it up with one thing my son said to me in the back, you know, when everything happened, and he saw all the numbers, man, and he's like, 'Dad, it was worth it.' And just those words, man. It's like, I've missed so many graduations, birthdays, anniversaries, deaths in my family. Like I've missed so much, but I've dedicated so much," he said. "That type of outpouring, man, just the abundance of love that I was shown, man, will never, ever go unnoticed by me. When you say 'The People's Champ,' that gave me that title right there and then. And I love the people for that."

The WWE Tag Team Champion recently said he wasn't angry with WWE after his contract was not renewed and added that he hopes others can experience the same kind of love he received from his loyal fans.

Since returning to WWE, R-Truth has quickly found himself back in the spotlight. He immediately entered a high-profile feud with his former rival and friend, John Cena, before reuniting with his former Judgment Day buddy, Damian Priest, to capture the WWE Tag Team titles earlier this year.