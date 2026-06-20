WWE's Sol Ruca Explains Origins Of Her Ring Name, Sol Snatcher Finisher

Feeling that confidence boost since capturing her first main roster title in the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship at Clash in Italy, Sol Ruca is riding that tide/title high, and is thrilled that her Sol Snatcher finisher continues to allow her to remain a dominant competitor on the "WWE Raw" brand. Naming her finisher after a song she once heard, Ruca describes the additional steps on how she created that move to translate from her gymnastics background towards her current wrestling career.

"Obviously, I wanted something that I could do on anyone, no matter if they're bigger than me, smaller than me, something that was unique to my background," Ruca explained on "No-Contest Wrestling." "So, I was kind of brainstorming, going through my head about, like, some of the things I used to love doing in gymnastics, and how I could translate that into wrestling...It's an old move I used to do on the bars called a straddle back, where essentially, I'm doing a reverse gainer, where I'm moving backwards, flipping forwards instead of moving forward, flipping backwards...And instead of catching a bar, I'm catching humans."

Unfortunately, her Sol Snatcher has come with some grave concerns, especially from veterans in the business like Hall of Famer Bully Ray and Matt Hardy. Nevertheless, she continues to use the finisher, which helped her win the championship against the title's first-ever former three-time champion, Becky Lynch.

As for her ring name, Ruca said she was going for a beachy sounding name, but with a bit of an edge. As she described, "Sol" means sun, and "Ruca" is the name of her favorite surf brand, and also a slang word for "chick" or "your girl."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "No-Contest Wrestling/The Rich Eisen Show" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.