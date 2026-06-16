Bully Ray Is Hoping For A Shocking Conclusion To WWE SmackDown Title Match

The storyline involving Cody Rhodes and GUNTHER has had a few twists and turns with the addition of Sami Zayn, and Bully Ray wants WWE to surprise fans with how the story unfolds.

GUNTHER will get his rematch against Rhodes following the controversial finish in their previous encounter at Clash in Italy, with the rematch set to take place on this week's "WWE SmackDown." Zayn will be the special guest referee, and Ray wants him to play a pivotal role in it.

"I would love to see something happen that shocked everybody. I would love to see a scenario in which Sami Zayn turned on Cody Rhodes, and Gunther was able to win, or I would love to see a scenario where, you know, if Gunther shoved Sami Zayn on his a*s and Sami helped Cody to go up. Anything that really intrigues me and makes me go, 'Whoa, I can't believe they did that.' As opposed to, 'Okay, I get it,'" he said on "Busted Open."

Ray feels there haven't been too many instances in recent times where wrestling has shocked him, barring the fake retirement of Brock Lesnar. He hopes that the Rhodes-GUNTHER match can deliver something different.

"I don't remember the last time we've come on [air and be surprised]. Maybe the show after Oba and Brock, but it was more about, 'Holy sh*t, Brock retired.' You know, we could come on and go, wow, that match was really good. We could come on any time on this show and pick a company and go, 'Wow, that match was really good.' But what was the last time you were like, 'Holy sh*t.' What was the last time we had a, you know, a Hogan joining the NWO moment?" he asked.

Zayn has been eyeing Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship in recent weeks, and it remains to be seen whether his role as special guest referee will lead to that match.