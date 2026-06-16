Former WWE Champion Big E Writing Autobiography

Retired WWE star Big E is set to release his first book in 2027, which will touch upon his wrestling journey and his challenges with mental health.

A press release announced that the former WWE Champion has chronicled his struggles with depression as well as his WWE career in a book titled "How I Got Over: Healing from Depression and Psychosis to Find Joy In and Out of the Ring." He took to social media to promote the book, which he says will help those who have faced similar obstacles to the ones he experienced.

"If you've ever faced setbacks, struggled to find your footing, questioned your purpose, or needed a reminder that growth is rarely a straight line, I hope you'll find something meaningful in these pages.

Massive thanks to @davenpoe for the graphics and @ruffdraft for the photo," he said on his post on Instagram.

The book's promotional summary outlined its contents, including Big E's battles with depression, which began at a young age and at one point led him to believe he would not live to see 25. The book said that Big E successfully navigated it all through the strength he found in perseverance, self-belief, and community.

The former WWE star had previously spoken about depression and the insecurities he had when he was a kid, and how he overcame them. He has helped others who are going through similar issues through his various talks and community programs.