Brian Myers Calls WWE Release 'Best Day' Of His Life

Former WWE star Brian Myers, aka Curt Hawkins, has explained why he was pleased to be released by WWE in the 2010s.

Myers, whose first WWE stint began in 2006, was released by the company in 2014. A release can be heartbreaking for many, as WWE is the destination they had always dreamed of reaching, but for Myers, it came as a relief because he wasn't being given the opportunity to do the thing he loved most — wrestle.

"[It was] One of the best days of my life," he replied when asked about his first WWE release on "Insight." "Because I wasn't being used, I was so young. They weren't using me for, like, at that point, almost a year and a half. That's when I started the school because I was just miserable. They would not call me for two months, three months at a time, and then they'd be like, 'You're on. Come to Raw.' It just wasn't comfortable. Plus, when you love something, and you're being paid not to participate in it, it's just not a great feeling. So I was thrilled."

Myers said that he quickly got back in the ring, wrestling at indie events immediately after his release. Despite his elation at being let go, his ultimate goal was to be re-signed by WWE, which happened two years later.

"I got fired on Thursday, I wrestled Friday and Saturday on these shindies in New Jersey, and I couldn't have been happier," Myers added. "That said, my goal was to get back, and I did it, you know, two years to the date, I want to say it was."

He eventually returned to WWE in 2016 and enjoyed a four-year run before being released once again, this time due to the pandemic. Myers also rejoined TNA Wrestling in 2020, a promotion he had previously featured in following his first WWE release.