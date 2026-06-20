Ex-WWE Star Elektra Lopez Opens Up About Being Replaced By Zelina Vega On Main Roster
Elektra Lopez has discussed her emotions after not being called up to the WWE main roster with Legado Del Fantasma.
Lopez was in Legado Del Fantasma during her time in "WWE NXT," alongside Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro, but she was replaced by Zelina Vega when the group was moved to "WWE SmackDown." She revealed in an interview with "The Wrestling Classic" about learning about it just a day before her "SmackDown" debut.
"I'm getting ready, literally about to leave my house to go to the airport. I was checked into my flight and everything. About to leave my house, I get a missed call from Shawn Michaels," she said. "It turns out he felt very uncomfortable delivering the news to me, too. They put him in a very uncomfortable position where the people who told me that I was going up should have kind of been the ones to tell me that things changed, that they messed up on their end. But they put it on him to do it. And yeah, he was just like, basically, 'I'm so sorry, but the boys are going up. Just the boys are going up, and you're not.'"
Lopez was shocked by the turn of events, as her dream of moving to the main roster and seeing her career take off was suddenly taken away.
"I mean, I hung up the phone, and I was kind of sitting there for a few minutes in complete shock. Because when you think, finally, I made it to this level, like my career is going to possibly now take off to that next level, and then it just gets taken back from you."
Lopez on continuing in NXT
Elektra Lopez said that Shawn Michaels had informed her in the phone call that they may be going with Zelina Vega to replace her, but wasn't too sure about it. While she was heartbroken at having been denied the opportunity to go to the main roster, she feels that more time on "WWE NXT" gave her the opportunity to better herself.
"I feel like I did need that extra time in NXT. I felt like it helped me develop a little bit more of my own character outside of the group. I was able to do some more stuff," she added.
Lopez acknowledged that she was disappointed but understands that this is how pro wrestling functions.
"But of course, it sucks. But I went in there every day with my head held high because this is how this business works, and you have to know things change like that. You have to have thick skin in this business.
Lopez continued in "NXT" before being called up to the main roster and reunited with Legado Del Fantasma, and was a part of the faction until her release last year.