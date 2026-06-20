Ex-WWE Star Elektra Lopez Opens Up About Being Replaced By Zelina Vega On Main Roster

Elektra Lopez has discussed her emotions after not being called up to the WWE main roster with Legado Del Fantasma.

Lopez was in Legado Del Fantasma during her time in "WWE NXT," alongside Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro, but she was replaced by Zelina Vega when the group was moved to "WWE SmackDown." She revealed in an interview with "The Wrestling Classic" about learning about it just a day before her "SmackDown" debut.

"I'm getting ready, literally about to leave my house to go to the airport. I was checked into my flight and everything. About to leave my house, I get a missed call from Shawn Michaels," she said. "It turns out he felt very uncomfortable delivering the news to me, too. They put him in a very uncomfortable position where the people who told me that I was going up should have kind of been the ones to tell me that things changed, that they messed up on their end. But they put it on him to do it. And yeah, he was just like, basically, 'I'm so sorry, but the boys are going up. Just the boys are going up, and you're not.'"

Lopez was shocked by the turn of events, as her dream of moving to the main roster and seeing her career take off was suddenly taken away.

"I mean, I hung up the phone, and I was kind of sitting there for a few minutes in complete shock. Because when you think, finally, I made it to this level, like my career is going to possibly now take off to that next level, and then it just gets taken back from you."