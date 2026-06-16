AJ Styles Explains Why He Didn't Care About Wins Or Losses In WWE

For a little while, it seemed the debate over whether wins or losses mattered in professional wrestling had died down. Thanks to WWE Hall of Famer AJ Styles, however, the topic is up for discussion once again. During an episode of "The Phenomenally Retro Podcast," Styles was asked about how wrestlers like himself and WWE star Finn Balor were affected by the number of losses they took over the last few years.

Styles admitted he didn't care much about those defeats, primarily because he feels wins and losses are insignificant. It's the story, Styles believes, that counts the most.

"To tell you the truth, you probably wouldn't remember whether or not I won or lost, unless somebody went through and wrote it all down, cause it's not that important," Styles said. "Guys win and lose all the time. So it's best served where it's at in the story, and that's what means the most to me. I could care less about wins or losses. They don't mean anything. ... This is a show. This is pure entertainment. This isn't the UFC. That's the biggest difference.

"And the definitely, the older I got, my job wasn't to be the heavyweight champion of the world. Some people want that, some people need that. I don't. ... My job was to make sure I get the younger talent over as well, if I could. And if they were older, who cares? I had a job to do. Unless I had a better idea of how to do it, then there's no point in saying anything."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Phenomenally Retro Podcast" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription