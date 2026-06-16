WWE's AJ Styles On Chad Gable Push: 'It Was Only A Matter Of Time'

Chad Gable is back on WWE programming as his original character, after losing the El Grande Americano mask to Ludwig Kaiser's version of the character at AAA's Noche de los Grandes in their mask vs. mask match. Since his return, he's made amends to various luchadors on the main roster, including Penta, Rey Mysterio, and Dragon Lee, with the latter two stars assisting him after a recent bout against Rusev.

On a recent episode of "The Phenomenally Retro Podcast," WWE Hall of Famer AJ Styles said this is where he wants to see Gable's story going. Styles said he wants to see Gable be a bigger star, and said it's cool he's finally getting his flowers.

"It was only a matter of time," he said. "There's hills and valleys, highs and lows, stuff that we have to deal with. Trust me, he has definitely went through it. I think this is the best thing that ever happened to him, probably the worst thing he thought was happening to him at that time... I'm sure Shorty G was the worst thing that ever happened to him, at least he thought at that time, but he was able to get past that and do the El Grande Americano [character]... I'm happy for him. This is good stuff."

Styles put over Gable a little more and said when Gable got the mask, he realized he needed to do more "Lucha stuff," which Gable worked on, despite that not normally being his wrestling style. Styles said that's what makes Gable a team player, how adaptable he is to whatever gimmick he's given, from Shorty G, to El Grande Americano.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Phenomenally Retro Podcast" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.