Kris Statlander Details Tattoo Directly Related To AEW Blood & Guts Match

Former AEW Women's World Champion and TBS Champion Kris Statlander has done almost everything there is to do in AEW, including wrestling in some of the most violent matches in the history of its women's division. And she's decided to commemorate one of those matches with a unique tattoo. Speaking with "Daily Star," Statlander revealed that she had recently gotten a tattoo on her back, in honor of a moment from the first ever Women's Blood & Guts match last fall.

"My scars that I got from taking...the bed of nails at 'Blood & Guts,' I got those scars tattooed on my back in red, so they always look fresh," Statlander said. "So every time I go into the medical room to get, like, my back worked on or something, and they see...they always think its a fresh cut, and they're like 'I can't work on your back.' And then they're like 'Oh wait, no, it's a tattoo.' So it's not really a rib, but it is kind of funny that it gets them every single time."

Few will forget Statlander's fateful plunge into the bed of nails, which occurred while she was brawling outside of the Blood & Guts cage with Marina Shafir. Despite the spill, Statlander was able to continue the match, and later was involved in another notable spot, sending herself and then rival Mercedes Mone off the cage and through several tables. Unfortunately for Statlander, the moment took her out of the rest of the match, which Shafir, Skye Blue, Julia Hart, Mone, and Thekla emerging victorious after "Timeless" Toni Storm surrendered in order to protect partner Mina Shirakawa.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Daily Star" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription