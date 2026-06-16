Bully Ray Compares AEW 'Missing' On WWE's Danhausen To Top Attitude Era Star In WCW

WWE star Danhausen has absolutely blown up, in pop culture overall, following his lackluster debut at Elimination Chamber. Nothing has done more for him than cursing, then uncursing, ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith and the New York Knicks. After Danhausen uncursed the team, they went on a huge run to become NBA Champions for the first time in over 50 years.

On "Busted Open Radio," Bully Ray questioned AEW "missing the boat" on Danhausen after he left the company in February. He asked if AEW missing out on him is as big of a deal as Steve Austin being fumbled in WCW.

"I'm just talking about missing an opportunity with a certain talent, because this is glaring," he explained. "It's not about, 'AEW didn't use him. He showed up on WWE. He had a couple matches. He's selling some merchandise. Wow, he's doing good.' This kid is f****** is doing everything right now. He's doing stuff reserved for the upper echelon of the WWE."

Co-host Dave LaGreca noted that AEW wouldn't be able to do what's been done with Danhausen in WWE, but even a room full of writers couldn't have scripted what he did for the Knicks. Bully Ray agreed that AEW President Tony Khan "doesn't understand" how to book someone like Danhausen.

"Tony Khan knows how to book Will Ospreay vs. Kenny Omega, that's one of his strengths as a matchmaker, but Danhausen isn't in his wheelhouse," he said.

Both hosts said that nobody is begging for Danhausen to be booked in a title match against Roman Reigns. He's now more of a cultural figure.

"Danhausen may have never have a five-star match, but Danhausen is a star," Bully Ray said.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.