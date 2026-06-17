WWE NXT 6/16/2026: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

Zaria scored a big victory, one of the biggest of her WWE career thus far, last week when she dethroned Women's North American Champion Tatum Paxley, but she didn't get to celebrate that win for long tonight on "NXT." She opened the show to cut a promo about her victory, but before she could talk about much other than doing it all herself after breaking out of the shadow of Sol Ruca, she was interrupted by the entire current NXT Women's Championship field. While all love all these women, I hate a promo parade, especially one where those responding to the initial promo don't quite make sense.

Things were already difficult to start for the heel Zaria, with the WWE Performance Center crowd, rightfully so, chanting to tell her she deserved the win. She was then interrupted first by the first-ever Women's North American Champion, Kelani Jordan, who quite literally told her, "you don't have the title I'm looking for," so she was just out there to give Zaria advice. I thought maybe, since Jordan was defeated by Kendal Grey last week to become number one contender for Lola Vice's championship, that maybe she was stepping up to Zaria for some kind of interesting heel-vs-heel matchup. Sadly, that wasn't the case, as Grey and Vice followed Jordan out shortly after.

Vice told Zaria to do them all a favor and get over Ruca, which I didn't mind as a line, actually, but then, she proceeded to cut a promo on Jordan and Grey over her NXT Women's title, as if Zaria wasn't even there. I just didn't love that they all had to continue their feud over a different title, as Zaria was trying to gloat about her own accomplishment.

Then Robert Stone came out to make a match, and Vice, who has obviously watched the WWE product before, said she got it, and knew it was going to be her and Grey vs. Jordan and Zaria in a tag match later. I knew I wasn't going to mind the match at all, as these are all great talents, but the way we got to booking this match was really, really lame. If the match had to happen at all, it could have been done the opposite way, with Zaria interrupting the women competing around the top title, but not saying a word, just beating them all down, only to be forced to team with Jordan or something.

Zaria has deserved better for awhile now, and maybe that's why this rubbed me the wrong way. Hopefully after Great American Bash, as she's not currently set to defend her title there, she can get involved in a hot story of her own.

Written by Daisy Ruth