Danhausen Takes Money But Refuses To Curse Oba Femi In Digital Exclusive From WWE Raw

Danhausen's curses seem to carry some weight, as the New York Knicks and Stephen A. Smith found out, but he doesn't hand them out to just anyone, as WWE star Dominik Mysterio recently discovered.

Mysterio, ahead of his match with Oba Femi on this week's "WWE Raw" for a spot in the final of the men's King of the Ring tournament, tried to bribe Danhausen into cursing Femi.

"Hey, enough talk, alright. We're here for business," said JD McDonagh, handing over a wad of cash to Danhausen, followed by Dominik giving him more money. "It's a $100,000, buy yourself a new PC."

An excited Danhausen took the money and started typing on his computer before he was interrupted by Dominik, who informed him that he was going to face Oba Femi next and wanted Danhausen to curse him.

"Oh yeah, you wanted me to curse somebody," Danhausen replied. "What's his name? 'You are ...' What? Oba Femi? The Oba Femi? The one who decimated, eviscerated, annihilated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania? That Oba Femi. Oooh, I think I'm going to back up on that one and pass. You're on your own."

An angry Dominik went forward towards Danhausen, threatening to hit him, but was stopped by McDonagh, who told his Judgment Day partner to prepare for his match while he negotiates with Danhausen. Danhausen, though, in his usual fashion, disappeared, taking along with him the money that the duo gave him.

Sadly for Mysterio, the match with Femi didn't go in his favor, as the former NXT Champion battered him, despite McDonagh trying to interfere and swing the match in his favor. Femi won the King of the Ring semi-final and will face either Jey Uso or Je'Von Evans in the final of the men's King of the Ring tournament.