Rey Mysterio Reveals One Thing That Reignited His WWE Career After Years Of Injuries

Rey Mysterio has detailed the secret to his longevity in the pro wrestling business and how Dominik Mysterio also played a part in elongating his career.

Mysterio said in his interview with "The Late Run" that he has tried to learn from mistakes he made in the past to prevent injuries, while also naming a few therapies that have helped him.

"I think for me — everyone's different, of course — learning throughout the years, you know, and learning from my mistakes, from all my injuries, trying to prevent them as much as I can. But overall, learning about your body, what works for you, and staying on top of your health, you know. I cold plunge every morning, stem cells at least once every two years, my nutrition is on point, my supplementation, the anti-inflammatories, and all that jazz," he said. "I have an incredible wife at home that's always looked out for me from day one. So, she's always taken good care of me."

The veteran star said that when his son, Dominik Mysterio, decided to enter WWE, it reinvigorated his love for wrestling and motivated him to keep going. Mysterio revealed that injuries had drained him mentally and physically and nearly forced him to call time on his career five or six years ago. But Dominik's interest in wrestling reignited his desire to continue.

"I think my body was burnt out mentally, physically, and I told my wife — I remember sitting down with her and telling her, 'You know what? I don't feel what I would always feel every time I would step into the ring. I think I'm going to tap out. I just don't feel anymore.' Shortly after, my son told me that he wanted to try and break into the business, and seeing him or helping him get on board kind of just inspired or ignited that fire once again, and it's been going since."

Mysterio revealed that he has suffered a combined 14 ACL, PCL, and meniscus tears throughout his career and is amazed that his knee is still holding up.