Bully Ray Praises One Particular Element Of Bloodline Promo Segment On WWE Raw

After a couple of years of being in the background, The Bloodline is back to being the focal point of WWE, in large part thanks to Roman Reigns' current reign as WWE World Heavyweight Champion. And Bully Ray couldn't be happier about it, especially following this past Monday's episode of "WWE Raw." Reviewing the show on "Busted Open Radio" Tuesday morning, Bully and co-host Dave LaGreca honed in on the Bloodline's participation in the show, though the two-time Hall of Famer was more focused on Reigns' promo work than he did on moments like Jacob Fatu splashing comedian Eric Andre.

In particular, Bully was captivated by Reigns invoking past Bloodline members, such as Reigns' father Sika, his partner Afa, and others. Those references, Bully felt, really crystalized how important The Bloodline is to WWE history, and to its present.

"That was my absolute favorite part of the promo," Bully said. "'We've been around forever. We've been here since Day 1.' I'm not going to bore you with the recap of what we saw, we know what we saw. But when Roman started talking about Afa and Sika, and Yokozuna, and Rikishi, and he started naming...it's almost like the floodgates got opened and all the memories come rushing back.

"This is not about the modern day Bloodline, this is about the Bloodline period. 'We have been here from Day 1.' And the Anoa'i family...has been the number one family in the WWE that's not named McMahon. That Samoan Dynasty has been going on for forever. And we got reminded of it last year. And in one moment in time, the Bloodline became even bigger to me last night than it ever has, because of being reminded."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription