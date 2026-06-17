Conor McGregor Comments On WWE's Roman Reigns Appearing At UFC Freedom 250 Event

There were a lot of notable names on hand for UFC's Freedom 250, held on the South Lawn of the White House this past weekend. Two of those names were WWE chief content officer Triple H and WWE World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns. And Reigns being there appears to have ruffled the feathers of UFC fighter Conor McGregor. On X, Fightful showed a video of McGregor being asked about Reigns' appearance at Freedom 250 while McGregor was signing autographs, and he didn't hold back on Reigns or UFC for showing him.

"They [UFC] should've platformed our own combatants," McGregor said. "You know, and then they put them next to these guys. Put that guys next to these guys, what, so who the f**k are you? What's up, yeah. Let it be seen by the public, and then we'd have something to look forward to on our side. Bouts to look forward to, guys to look forward to. Remember, these guys crashed here, there, ect, ect. It builds the story and all of that."

Conor McGregor speaks on Roman Reigns' appearance at UFC Freedom 250 at the White House. pic.twitter.com/ncrdfK8YBT — Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) June 17, 2026

Though McGregor's comments are a shot at Reigns, WWE, and UFC, it will likely still lead to speculation that something could be put together involving Reigns and McGregor in a WWE ring. McGregor has, at times, teased making a WWE appearance, and in 2017 it was reported that WWE had made a "hefty offer" to the UFC star for an appearance at WrestleMania 33, which McGregor declined. Two years later, Reigns himself took shots at McGregor's height and weight, stating that the UFC star would fit in well with WWE's "205 Live" division.