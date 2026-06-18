Backstage Reaction To Sami Callihan's TNA Release

TNA Wrestling let go of several stars and backstage personnel this week, one of whom was Sami Callihan, and a report has shed light on the sentiment among TNA stars about his departure.

Callihan, who had retired from wrestling last year after his match with Mike Santana at the Emergence pay-per-view, was a part of the backroom staff, working as an agent and producer. It seems that the former Impact World Champion was highly respected with TNA's wrestlers in his backstage role, and some wrestlers in the promotion also reportedly asked TNA for him to be a part of creative, as per "Fightful Select." The report also noted how Callihan played a pivotal role in the growth of the company's merchandise department, with him having designed most of the merch recently.

Following his exit, Callihan said on social media that he thought the call he received from TNA might have been about a role on the creative team, but was surprised to learn that he was being let go. Callihan may have been eyeing a vacant spot in the creative team after the release of Tommy Dreamer, who was another casualty of TNA's "workforce reduction." Others who were let go by TNA are Tessa Blanchard, Steve Maclin, Dani Luna, and Myla Grace.

Callihan rejoined TNA in 2024, a few months after he had left the promotion. He called time on his career after losing to Santana last year, a promise he had made a few weeks before the event. The 38-year-old could likely focus his attention on his own promotion, The Wrestling Revolver, which he has run for a decade.