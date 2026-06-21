Former WWE Star Elektra Lopez Says She Was Ready To Leave NXT, Calls It 'College 2.0'

Ex-WWE wrestler Elektra Lopez spent several years in WWE's developmental brand, "WWE NXT," and has revealed that she was eager to move on from the brand and join the main roster.

Lopez had spent time on the independent circuit before joining WWE and was much older than many of the up-and-coming stars WWE recruited for "NXT." She explained to "The Wrestling Classic" that this was why she was keen to make the jump to the main roster.

"I feel like people up there [on the main roster] are more mature. People up there look at it as this is your business, whereas in NXT, it's very college 2.0," she said. "I'm a little older, so I was like ready to get out of there."

She finally got her move to the main roster in early 2024, when she rejoined Legado Del Fantasma, which she was a part of before they were moved up from "NXT," while she remained on the developmental show. Lopez didn't quite have a long run on the main roster as she was released a year later in 2025, but she did have some highlights, which included an appearance at WrestleMania.

"My special moment was at least being a part of WrestleMania when I did get called up. I got called up in February, and then in March, I believe it was in April — I'm so bad with dates and names and all that — but to go out and even though I didn't have a match, but just to be out in that environment, in that arena, it was electrifying," stated Lopez.

Her sole WrestleMania appearance came on night 1 of WrestleMania 40, where she accompanied Legado Del Fantasma member Santos Escobar and Dominik Mysterio to the ring in their match against Rey Mysterio and Andrade.