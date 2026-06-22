WWE HOFer Jeff Jarrett Discusses The 'Passion' Of Lucha Libre Culture

Wrestling veteran and current AEW talent Jeff Jarrett has worked all over the world, including spending time in Mexico, where he even lost a hair-vs-hair match in 2018. With AEW's partnership with CMLL, as well as WWE's acquisition of AAA, which led to the recent mask-vs-mask match between the El Grande Americano characters at AAA Noche de los Grandes, the lucha libre scene in both Mexico and America is hot right now.

On an episode of his "My World" podcast, Jarrett spoke about The Undertaker's recent comments that many stars on the main roster in WWE want to work with him in AAA, where he's helping lead the charge when it comes to booking. Jarrett said that didn't surprise him.

"It's the passion of the Lucha libre culture," Jarrett said. "That is almost seductive, because they're a passionate fanbase. Years ago, in the 90s, when professional wrestling was just really becoming an export, if you will, the US projects, WCW and WWF at the time, were being exported. We'd go into Germany, with just crazy, red-hot crowds, or wherever in Europe. But Mexico, when they get an Americanized product, but on their home turf, fit into their promotion, it hits different. It really does... Here it is in 2026, and it's almost as if a lot of folks are just kind of finding this out now... It's cool to see. I think that's great."

Jarrett put over CMLL, which he said is on an "insane run" right now with numerous sellouts and multiple shows on the way. CMLL presented its NJPW Fantastica Mania Mexico 2026 for the first time on the MyAEW platform on Friday.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "My World w/ Jeff Jarrett" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.