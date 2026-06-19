Jeff Jarrett Praises WWE/NY Knicks Cross Promotion

AEW's Jeff Jarrett has lavished praise on Danhausen, particularly for how he made the most of his appearances on ESPN and his story with the New York Knicks.

Danhausen has become an overnight sensation in WWE, and his popularity reached new heights after he "uncursed" the New York Knicks, who went on to win the NBA Championship. Jarrett, on his "My World" podcast, said that the former AEW star has capitalized on the opportunities presented to him and has taken a different path from other wrestlers in his ESPN appearances.

"We have said it so many times here on 'My World' that timing is everything, and if you have the story, people will bite into it. And it just kind of clicked when Danhausen was doing the ESPN car wash," Jarrett said. "I think some of the WWE talent on, I'll call it the car wash, the different ESPN shows, I think they have fallen flat sometimes because sports hype, talk, and controversial, it's just a different lane. And I think sometimes when you're on those shows, and you're hyping a show, but then you get too deep into a storyline, sometimes it just misses. But Danhausen, he took that opportunity, got intrigued, got the audience to really talk about the character of Danhausen as opposed to the Knicks and whoever, or the Spurs, or any of that. Danhausen got people to talk about Danhausen. And man, off to the races, and of course, TKO is just counting the picture money as it rolls in. But that's fun to see."

Jarrett noted that Danhausen has transcended wrestling and broken into pop culture, which could create more opportunities for him with the New York Knicks in the future — a win-win for both his character and WWE.

The successful association between Danhausen and the Knicks has reportedly convinced WWE to push the star further ahead of its upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event show in New York's Madison Square Garden.