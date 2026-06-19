Nic Nemeth Discusses Possibility Of Road Dogg Joining TNA Creative Team

TNA's Nic Nemeth has backed Road Dogg, aka Brian James, to do a good job in TNA as the head of creative.

Tommy Dreamer's exit from TNA Wrestling and the creative changes that have happened backstage in the promotion have resulted in conversations about former WWE writer Road Dogg joining the promotion. Nemeth, on "Busted Open," spoke positively about the experience he had working with the Hall of Famer when he was a part of the "WWE SmackDown" creative team.

"And we still can't picture anybody else [other than Vince], but if it was anybody else, Hunter or Road Dogg, [I would say] 'Oh, yeah, that makes sense.' These guys have been to the top. They're over. They've, they've sold the money. They've seen it. They've done it all. And they're the guys who have been right in Vince's ear, right next to him, learning the entire time," said Nemeth. "You can get genuine creative ideas and feedback from him, so that's the difference of when it's Vince, it's locked away in a room, and when it's Road Dogg, he's writing with us. Oh, okay, cool."

Nemeth believes he would prefer to work with someone he has a history with, like James, whom he feels has experienced both the highs and lows of wrestling and has a pulse on the modern wrestling landscape.

"But Brian being around, I think it really helps when he's seen the highs, he's seen the lows, he's been in that Vince's chair and he's not been working at a company. I feel like he's seen the way the trends that could go and how wrestling is circular and how everything happens for a reason. And the timing of everything, I don't see in any way how that would be a bad thing," he added.

Road Dogg's last role in pro wrestling was with WWE, where he was the co-head writer of "WWE SmackDown," which he left earlier this year to spend more time with his family.