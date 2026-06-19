Janel Grant Wins 2026 Advocacy In Action Award From CT Alliance To End Sexual Violence

Janel Grant is being honored by the CT Alliance to End Sexual Violence with the 2026 Advocacy in Action Award. The organization shared on Instagram that Grant will be honored in September at their annual breakfast.

"Janel is a survivor of workplace sexual assault and trafficking who was silenced by a nondisclosure agreement she was forced to enter into with a CT corporation," a statement reads. "Since then, she has been instrumental in advocating for the passage of legislation to limit the use of NDAs when they silence survivors, using advocacy to frame NDA reform as a matter of supporting and protecting human rights."

The Alliance describes itself as a "coalition" of various sexual assault crisis programs across the state of Connecticut. The group advocates for victims of sexual violence and provides education for the public. Grant has been working with the group in an effort to change the state's laws regarding nondisclosure agreements.

On Instagram, Grant thanked The Alliance for the honor and called them her "heroes". She states that their services saves lives, including hers, and she hopes to pay that forward to others.

In February, Grant made her first public appearance since filing a civil lawsuit against Vince McMahon and WWE. She spoke at a briefing for the Alliance about her lived experience as a survivor, about the mental health impact from NDAs, and WWE speaking for her. In March, Grant and her attorney, Erica Nolan, testified in front of the Connecticut Labor and Public Employees Committee to advocate for a bill on NDA reform and admitted that she had to call police over "intimidation tactics".

On June 11, Grant, McMahon, and WWE filed a joint motion to move her lawsuit to private arbitration and out of the public eye.