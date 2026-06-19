Montez Ford And Bianca Belair Detail Surprise WWE Pregnancy Announcement

This past April at WrestleMania 42, Bianca Belair made her return to WWE to reveal that she and her husband Montez Ford are having a baby. Ahead of WrestleMania, many believed Belair would be returning in the Women's Royal Rumble after being sidelined due to fracturing her ring finger in three places, but after learning that the injury was more severe expected, Belair shifted her attention to becoming a mother. Until Belair made the reveal, her pregnancy was kept very close to the chest, and according to Montez Ford in "The EST's" vlog from WrestleMania weekend, his wife had to alter her travel plans in order to keep their baby announcement a surprise.

"The wife just landed in Phoenix. She didn't land in Vegas because she didn't want to bring too much attention to landing in Vegas, people seeing the big reveal. So, she landed in Phoenix and now she's getting in a car service to actually head over here now. So, her traveling day is around nine to ten hours. Four hours of Phoenix and then another five hour car ride here t Vegas."

Before making her way to the ring, Belair detailed the anxiety she was feeling ahead of the big reveal. "I'm just ready to do this. Pop this bubble ... I'm excited, but I'm very nervous. I'm more nervous now than having a match. I just wish I was having a match, honestly, at this point."

Over the past two months, Belair has continued to rehab her finger by attending physical therapy, and she revealed earlier in June that she's finally starting to see progress. At WrestleMania, Belair was already six months along with her baby, meaning she's likely reaching the final stages of her pregnancy heading into the summer.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Bianca Belair" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.