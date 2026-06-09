WWE's Bianca Belair Provides Update On Finger Injury Amidst Pregnancy

Bianca Belair hasn't wrestled since her iconic Triple Threat match with Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY at WWE WrestleMania 41 after fracturing her ring finger in three places, including the left knuckle joint, which she underwent surgery for earlier this year. Although it was initially rumored that Belair could return to the ring in six months, she was still rehabbing the finger by the new year, and after announcing that she's pregnant at WWE WrestleMania 42, she'll be out of action for the remainder of 2026. However, expecting a baby has only aided Belair's recovery, as she took to her Instagram Stories feature on Monday to share that her finger is improving.

"One thing about being pregnant... it's really given me the time to get my finger better!!! We are still on therapy and we are bending!" In the video, Belair can be seen in a medical or physical therapy office working on rehabbing the injury.

Since undergoing surgery, Belair has regularly attended physical therapy, and moving the joint has been difficult or impossible for months. The healing process has been frustrating for Belair, as she's been open about the pain in her finger, and once she recognized how long the recovery process was going to take, she decided to have a baby.

Before it was revealed that Belair was pregnant and that her injury was more severe than expected, many fans believed that the "EST Of WWE" was going to win the Royal Rumble and face her former teammate Jade Cargill at WrestleMania 42, who was WWE Women's Champion at the time. Instead, Ripley would challenge Cargill at WrestleMania and defeat her for the title to win her fourth world championship.