Bully Ray & Nic Nemeth Comment On Whether They'd Replace Tommy Dreamer In TNA Creative

A new TNA Head of Creative and Head of Talent Relations are soon expected to be named after Tommy Dreamer left both positions earlier this week due to a mutual agreement between him and TNA. Before any changes are made official, though, Dreamer's "Busted Open Radio" co-hosts Bully Ray and Nic Nemeth contemplated the possibility of either of them taking over his jobs.

"I don't think so, and by I don't think so, I mean absolutely not," Nemeth said on "Busted Open Radio." "I mean this in the most positive way because people have asked me before. 20 years ago, Vince [McMahon] goes, 'You're gonna wrestle here until you can't anymore, and then you're gonna be an agent behind the scenes. You're going to be doing this and this.' And I was like, 'Hell yeah, I'm here. I'm your guy. I'm here to help and give back every way I can.' And then you hear about those meetings in the old days, and I was like, 'Oh, hell no.' I will be a Walmart greeter before I do this, but I will still be an ambassador and help my friends out and do some things on the side or anything. But a couple people texted me, I go, 'Absolutely not.'"

Regarding the talent relations aspect of Dreamer's former job, Nemeth gave kudos to him for being able to successfully navigate the difficult situations that sometimes came along with it. As an example, Nemeth noted that Dreamer often conveyed criticism to wrestlers in a gentle, but firm manner, similar to "tough love." If put in the same position, Nemeth admitted that he'd likely be more blunt, which could turn off some of the recipients of his feedback.

Nemeth hasn't ruled out other backstage roles for himself, but for right now, he remains content with his full-time gig as an in-ring performer for TNA.