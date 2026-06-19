Bully Ray & Nic Nemeth Comment On Whether They'd Replace Tommy Dreamer In TNA Creative
A new TNA Head of Creative and Head of Talent Relations are soon expected to be named after Tommy Dreamer left both positions earlier this week due to a mutual agreement between him and TNA. Before any changes are made official, though, Dreamer's "Busted Open Radio" co-hosts Bully Ray and Nic Nemeth contemplated the possibility of either of them taking over his jobs.
"I don't think so, and by I don't think so, I mean absolutely not," Nemeth said on "Busted Open Radio." "I mean this in the most positive way because people have asked me before. 20 years ago, Vince [McMahon] goes, 'You're gonna wrestle here until you can't anymore, and then you're gonna be an agent behind the scenes. You're going to be doing this and this.' And I was like, 'Hell yeah, I'm here. I'm your guy. I'm here to help and give back every way I can.' And then you hear about those meetings in the old days, and I was like, 'Oh, hell no.' I will be a Walmart greeter before I do this, but I will still be an ambassador and help my friends out and do some things on the side or anything. But a couple people texted me, I go, 'Absolutely not.'"
Regarding the talent relations aspect of Dreamer's former job, Nemeth gave kudos to him for being able to successfully navigate the difficult situations that sometimes came along with it. As an example, Nemeth noted that Dreamer often conveyed criticism to wrestlers in a gentle, but firm manner, similar to "tough love." If put in the same position, Nemeth admitted that he'd likely be more blunt, which could turn off some of the recipients of his feedback.
Nemeth hasn't ruled out other backstage roles for himself, but for right now, he remains content with his full-time gig as an in-ring performer for TNA.
Bully Ray Is Open To Creative Work, But Not To The Same Extent As Dreamer's
TNA Hall of Famer Bully Ray is more open to the creative aspect of Dreamer's former job, not to the same extent, though.
"I have never wanted to be the head of any creative team," Ray said. "If you put a blank piece of paper in front of me and come back an hour later, you're still going to be looking at a blank piece of paper...But if you put something in front of me, if you tell me, 'Bubba, I want to do Nic versus Mike Santana and I need three a three month and a six month arc,' I'll give you everything you want. I'll make it exciting as all hell because I've done it before, not just for myself, but for others. I enjoy being a part of a process. It's not necessarily the head of creative, it's not necessarily just a producer, it's a person who takes the good stuff and makes it better."
Ray cited the behind-the-scenes work he did to build up the memorable Tables Match that pitted him and D-Von Dudley against The Hardy Boyz. The idea originally stemmed from Ray's mind months prior, and with collaboration from the match participants and TNA officials, it later came to life at TNA Bound For Glory 2025.
On the talent relations end, Ray, like Nemeth, believes he wouldn't be the right fit due to his refusal to "coddle" the stars around him. As a wrestler coming up in the 1990s and 2000s, Ray recalled working in a cut-throat environment where the mentality was "get over or get the f*** out." As such, Ray envisions himself giving talents a chance to shine, but if they were to fail, he'd then likely move on from them.
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.