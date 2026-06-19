AEW Star Cash Wheeler Was So Impressed By Recent WWE Match He Watched It Twice

Former AEW Tag Team Champions Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler seem to be on a bit of a hiatus from the company following their championship loss in an "I Quit" match to Adam Copeland and Christian Cage at AEW Double or Nothing last month. But, just because he's on a break from the ring doesn't mean Harwood is taking a break from keeping up from the wrestling world.

He told LNG Productions in a recent interview that he's been watching matches from the 1990s and All Japan, but he still "cherry picks" modern things he's interested in. That includes the wildly popular mask vs. mask match pitting Chad Gable's El Grande Americano against Ludwig Kaiser's version of the character at AAA Noche de los Grandes.

"I've heard great things about, I don't think it's taboo to say, the Gable stuff," Harwood said. "I really enjoyed that match. So, I definitely watched that. I watched that twice now. That's one where I'm just really happy to see Gable finally getting some more recognition and getting that spotlight, because he's so good and has been for so long."

It's been 10 years since FTR, then known as the Revival in WWE, feuded in a three-match series against American Alpha, Gable and Jason Jordan. Harwood said it's "mind-blowing" that those matches are still so-well received, including their NXT TakeOver: Dallas match. He said they also worked a lot of house show matches he wishes he had access to, and there are other bouts he wishes more people had seen.

"We also said the two-out-of-three falls... I think we all agreed that match would be the more talked about match if it had been outside of Full Sail," he said.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit LNG Productions and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.