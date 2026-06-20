Tiffany Stratton Accepts Challenge For WWE Women's US Title

Tiffany Stratton will defend her Women's United States Championship against former WWE Women's Champion Jade Cargill at Night of Champions in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia next weekend, it was revealed on "WWE SmackDown" on Friday. After Stratton got involved with Cargill's Queen of the Ring tournament four-way match, which saw Charlotte Flair advance in the tournament, "The Storm" set her sights on Stratton's title.

In a backstage segment, Cargill said she does what she wants, and since she put WWE Women's Champion Rhea Ripley on the shelf, she might as well go after Stratton, following her interference in the Queen of the Ring match. Cargill said Night of Champions needed some "star power," and called out "Tiffy Time" for a title match.

Later in the night, in another backstage segment, Stratton accepted the challenge, saying she'd be there at Night of Champions next Saturday. She may also have Chelsea Green by her side to help out against Michin and B-Fab, as Green continued to attempt to cozy up to the Women's US Champion.