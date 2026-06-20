HOG Wrestling Exits Triller TV, Amidst Streamer's Financial Difficulties

Financial tensions remain high for Triller Group Inc. and TrillerTV. With AEW suing them for late payments, not to mention other promotions outside of AEW taking its business elsewhere, including CMLL and Pro Wrestling Revolver, another highly popular independent promotion has announced its departure from TrillerTV: House of Glory.

Just as HOG was about to broadcast its "Inferno" show on Friday, the promotion released a public statement on X [formerly known as Twitter], stating that after last night's show, its five-year partnership with TrillerTV would terminate: "NEW CHAPTER. Tonight is our final House Of Glory event streamed live on TrillerTV. As one chapter closes, another begins. Join us tonight for INFERNO as we write the next chapter in House Of Glory history."

🔥 NEW CHAPTER. 🔥 Tonight is our final House Of Glory event streamed live on TrillerTV. As one chapter closes, another begins. Join us tonight for INFERNO as we write the next chapter in House Of Glory history. — House Of Glory Wrestling (@HOGwrestling) June 20, 2026

Formerly known as FITE, TrillerTV once had an esteemed partnership with both commercial and independent promotions. Currently, Game Changer Wrestling remains one of TrillerTV's most popular promotions featured on the streaming platform.

In March, AEW revealed its MyAEW, a digital platform that now offers content not only of AEW and its sister promotion ROH, but from other independent promotions such as Warrior Wrestling, Limitless, C*4, Create-A-Pro, WrestlePro, 1FW, and PRODUCE Wrestling. Some of the listed promotions were once featured on TrillerTV. As of this report, HOG has not announced where its programming will go next, though they've had AEW stars appear for the New York-based promotion.

Prior to AEW filing its lawsuit against TrillerTV and Triller Group Inc. last month, TrillerTV filed its own lawsuit against Triller Group Inc., stating that they had been abandoned by its parent company, and could not afford to pay off its debts.