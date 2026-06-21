Kris Statlander Earns Spot In Survival Of The Fittest Match

AEW is on the hunt for its next TBS Champion after Willow Nightingale vacated the title due to injury last month. Following the latest episode of "AEW Collision," Kris Statlander is still amongst the contenders.

Statlander took on Mina Shirakara in a back-and-forth qualifying match, with Shirakawa seemingly on the verge of victory when she escaped a Saturday Night Fever and nailed Statlander with a spinning back fist. When Shirakawa then attempted a second Glamorous Driver, however, Statlander reversed it into a pinning position for a near fall. Shirakawa responded with La Mistica and a roll-up on Statlander, which Statlander rolled through to get Shirakawa's shoulders down for a successful three count. With her win, Statlander has earned the third spot in the TBS Championship Survival of the Fittest match, slated for the July 1 edition of "AEW Dynamite."

Statlander, a former TBS Champion herself, will join the likes of Persephone, Hikaru Shida, and three other women still to be determined in the bout. Shida cemented her place by defeating Zayda Steel in the first of six qualifying matches. Persephone did the same by besting The Triangle of Madness' Julia Hart.

Survival of the Fittest qualifiers will continue on the upcoming episode of "Dynamite" in New Mexico as Harley Cameron faces Marina Shafir of the Death Riders. In recent weeks, Queen Aminata has made it clear that she wants to vie for the TBS Title as well.

Nightingale's second reign as TBS Champion had begun in December with a win over Mercedes Mone. A shoulder injury sustained in a title defense against Red Velvet on May 16 later brought it to an end.