AEW's Private Party Injured In Same Match

Called one of the biggest coincidences ever in pro wrestling history, Marq Quen and Isiah "Zay" Kassidy of Private Party are both out with the same injury. And where did they sustain these injuries from? From the same match they both were last featured in, according to latest reports from Fightful Select.

Originally reported by PWInsider after answering a reader's question regarding the status of Kassidy, the publication noted that the star was sidelined too. Corroborating the story, Fightful revealed that Quen and Kassidy's injuries were sustained during their tag team loss against the Death Rider's Jon Moxley and Daniel Garcia on the March 28 edition of "AEW Collision" in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

What's interesting to point out is the fact that just days after their most recent tag team match together, Kassidy cut a backstage promo on the incident, stating how he was ready to embrace change now that his partner was out for the foreseeable future. Once Kassidy made that proclamation, he wasn't featured on any AEW programming after. Now, it's been revealed as to why.

As of this writing, no timeframe has been announced on how soon Quen and Kassidy will return to in-ring action. Popping silly strings and taking shots, Private Party brought their flashy lifestyle to AEW in 2019. They've held the AEW World Tag Team Championships once so far in their careers, before losing the belts to the Hurt Syndicate's Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin last January.