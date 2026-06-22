Backstage Update On Tessa Blanchard's TNA Departure

A new report has given further details about Tessa Blanchard's exit from TNA Wrestling and the possible reasons behind it.

Blanchard, who had returned to the promotion in 2024, was let go by TNA last week after she had asked for her release. She had stated after leaving TNA that the company had asked her to choose between featuring for them and Mexican promotion CMLL, where she has been a constant fixture over the last few years. "Fightful Select" is now reporting that Blanchard chose to sign with CMLL because they offered her a better financial package, which prompted TNA to offer to renegotiate her contract. Blanchard, the report claims, left the promotion midway through her three-year deal, and the outlet also noted that there were no hard feelings on TNA's part, as the company believes she was simply doing what was best for her career.

Sources told "Fightful" that they were surprised to see Blanchard appear in both TNA and CMLL, given that the two promotions don't have a partnership. Reports earlier this month claimed that TNA management was unhappy with Blanchard working with CMLL, as she could face an AEW star, which seemingly goes against the company's policy given TNA's relationship with WWE. Aside from the financial aspect, the "Fightful" report added that Blanchard was also pleased with how CMLL had been booking her.

Blanchard's final match with TNA came on the May 28 edition of "TNA Impact," where she got a win over Harley Hudson.