Jeff Jarrett Doesn't Think Vince McMahon Returns To WWE

Jeff Jarrett has floated several potential avenues Vince McMahon could pursue after the lawsuit filed against him by Janel Grant was moved to private arbitration.

McMahon, who has been away from any sort of business venture in recent years due to the lawsuits against him, could soon be back in business. Jarrett said on his "My World" podcast that his former boss will likely want to do something, but he is unsure if it will be in pro wrestling.

"We know that — and you hear rumblings of such — but, you know, he started the company, gosh, now a couple of years ago. I'm just curious. I don't see it in the wrestling space. He's been, you know, so damn successful, but it's not like — and he knows this better than anybody — he's this spring chicken just waiting to dive in. I just don't think it's going to be quiet because work is his life. Always has been, always will be. It's obviously going to be in the entertainment field, would be my guess. Maybe sports. He's done bodybuilding, he's done football. But, you know, his family — his father and grandfather — have promoted all kinds of things through the years."

Although he has reservations about seeing McMahon return to the wrestling business, he did not completely rule it out. He argued that the emergence of new promoters in recent years could inspire McMahon to launch a venture of his own, perhaps even a one-off event.

"I just don't see that [he will be involved in the pro wrestling space]. But then, on the other hand, who knows? Is there a one-off event?" he asked. "And with his relationships across the board, is there a unique one-off concept that he comes up with and shoots out of a cannon? It's going to make noise. I mean, in this day and age, who would have ever thought that Jake Paul would be a boxing promoter?"

McMahon's company, 14th & I, was registered in 2024, with documents revealing that it would operate in the sports, media, and entertainment sectors.